2015 Honda Accord

166,300 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Sport SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

166,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9464373
  • Stock #: 2712E
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F5XFA810032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THE ACCORD SPORT HAS BEEN REGULARLY MAINTAINED AND HAS ALL SERVICE RECORDS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, ECON MODE, BLUETOOTH, AUX AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

