Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

89,451 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Auto LX

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

  1. 5544036
  2. 5544036
  3. 5544036
  4. 5544036
  5. 5544036
  6. 5544036
  7. 5544036
  8. 5544036
  9. 5544036
  10. 5544036
  11. 5544036
  12. 5544036
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,451KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5544036
  • Stock #: 3277
  • VIN: 2hgfb2f43fh043277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3277
  • Mileage 89,451 KM

Vehicle Description

certified


** Professionally Detailed .


 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Don’t dream it. Drive it!


 


 2 Locations to Serve you:


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


2829 Derry Rd E.,                                                                     93 Bradford St.


Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                                                          Barrie, ON  L4N 3A7 


905-956-7800                                                                          705-252-2886


 


 


 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2016 Volkswagen Pass...
 88,209 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 59,067 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 38,900 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

Call Dealer

705-252-XXXX

(click to show)

705-252-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory