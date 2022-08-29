Menu
2015 Honda Civic

98,157 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Central

647-618-4646

KEYLESS|PUSH START|R.CAM|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

98,157KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9237427
  • Stock #: 1419
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F50FH007068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1419
  • Mileage 98,157 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Central is a family owned business that thrives on customer satisfaction. We offer a wide variety of pre-owned vehicles for you to choose from. Visit us at 290 Yonge St, Barrie, L4N 4C7, or give us a call at (705) 503-5000 for more information. Thank you!  


 


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


 


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Car Central! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


 


SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Car Central Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Car Central. Call us at 705-503-5000 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://www.carcentral.ca/contact-us/


 


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


 


Car Central is family owned and operated for over 10 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. 


 


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


 


PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?


 


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


 


WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.


 


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


 


FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C! 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

