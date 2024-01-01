Menu
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2015 Hyundai Elantra

276,256 KM

$997

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra

SE ~Alloy Wheels ~Tint

2015 Hyundai Elantra

SE ~Alloy Wheels ~Tint

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
276,256KM
VIN KMHDH4AE3FU436771

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FU436771
  • Mileage 276,256 KM

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not
represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be
fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial
repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Interior

Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
$997

+ taxes & licensing

