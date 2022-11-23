$19,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
Premium 3.8L V6 COLD AIR INTAKE!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
105,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9390943
- VIN: KMHHT6KJ3FU128458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,800 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS COOL RIDE!! WITH THE 3.8L V6 ENGINE, K & N COLD AIR INTAKE AND THE 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION YOU CAN BE OUT RACING ON THE TRACK!! FOR YOUR COMFORT IT HAS A POWER SUNROOF AND POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS.THE GENESIS IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, REAR SPOILER, BLUETOOTH AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
