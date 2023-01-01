Menu
2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

105,800 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Premium 3.8L NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

Premium 3.8L NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

Location

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485247
  • VIN: KMHHT6KJ3FU128459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,800 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS COOL RIDE!! WITH THE 3.8L V6 ENGINE, K & N COLD AIR INTAKE AND THE 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION YOU CAN BE OUT RACING ON THE TRACK!! FOR YOUR COMFORT IT HAS A POWER SUNROOF AND POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS.THE GENESIS IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, REAR SPOILER, BLUETOOTH AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Proximity Key

