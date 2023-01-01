Menu
2015 Infiniti Q50

84,918 KM

Details Features

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2015 Infiniti Q50

2015 Infiniti Q50

2015 Infiniti Q50

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

84,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10607247
  Stock #: Y1014A
  VIN: JN1BV7AR7FM420889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # Y1014A
  • Mileage 84,918 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

