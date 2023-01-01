$CALL+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2015 Infiniti Q50
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
84,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10607247
- Stock #: Y1014A
- VIN: JN1BV7AR7FM420889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # Y1014A
- Mileage 84,918 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
