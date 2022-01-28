$15,299+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,299
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2015 Jeep Cherokee
2015 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$15,299
+ taxes & licensing
153,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8233212
- Stock #: 7130AXZ
- VIN: 1C4PJLCBXFW712967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 7130AXZ
- Mileage 153,023 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7