2015 Jeep Cherokee

153,023 KM

Details Features

$15,299

+ tax & licensing
$15,299

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$15,299

+ taxes & licensing

153,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8233212
  • Stock #: 7130AXZ
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCBXFW712967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7130AXZ
  • Mileage 153,023 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

