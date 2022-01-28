2015 Jeep Cherokee

$15,299 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 0 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8233212

8233212 Stock #: 7130AXZ

7130AXZ VIN: 1C4PJLCBXFW712967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 7130AXZ

Mileage 153,023 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.