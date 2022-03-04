2015 Jeep Patriot

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 5 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8561423

8561423 Stock #: 28182AU

28182AU VIN: 1C4NJRAB6FD302966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 174,534 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.