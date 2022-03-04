2015 Jeep Renegade

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 4 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8482893

8482893 Stock #: 28169U

28169U VIN: ZACCJBDT0FPB65970

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 28169U

Mileage 87,403 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.