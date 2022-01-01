Menu
2015 Kia Optima

80,800 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

LX GREAT FUEL ECONOMY/TONS OF ROOM!!

LX GREAT FUEL ECONOMY/TONS OF ROOM!!

Location

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8131876
  • VIN: KNAGM4A78F5558384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,800 KM

Vehicle Description

THE OPTIMA IS A FULL SIZE CAR WITH GREAT FUEL ECONOMY!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO AUX AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

