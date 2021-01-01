Menu
2015 Kia Rio

118,800 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

LX STROG ACCELERATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

118,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6368603
  • Stock #: 2344E
  • VIN: KNADM4A31F6517316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,800 KM

Vehicle Description

THE KIA RIO LX WILL WIN YOU OVER WITH ITS INVITING CABIN, STRONG ENGINE PERFORMANCE AND THE EXCELLENT VALUE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH ALL YOUR TECH FEATURES SUCH AS BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

