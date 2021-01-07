+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
THE 2015 KIA SOUL'S FUNKY STYLING AND FUN-TO-DRIVE ATTITUDE MAKE IT GREAT FOR CITY COMMUTES, AND ITS HATCHBACK VERSATILITY MAKES IT PRACTICAL AS WELL. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, 12 VOLT, AUX, USB, ACTIVE ECO MODE AND A BUG DEFLECTOR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1