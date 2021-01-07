2015 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors New Brakes Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Bug Deflector New Tires Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Active ECO Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.