2015 Kia Soul

97,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

EX GDI NEW TIRES & BRAKES!!

2015 Kia Soul

EX GDI NEW TIRES & BRAKES!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6468132
  • Stock #: 2374E
  • VIN: KNDJP3A57F7218187

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2374E
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

THE 2015 KIA SOUL'S FUNKY STYLING AND FUN-TO-DRIVE ATTITUDE MAKE IT GREAT FOR CITY COMMUTES, AND ITS HATCHBACK VERSATILITY MAKES IT PRACTICAL AS WELL. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, 12 VOLT, AUX, USB, ACTIVE ECO MODE AND A BUG DEFLECTOR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
New Brakes
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Bug Deflector
New Tires
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Active ECO Mode

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

