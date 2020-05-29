Menu
Account
Sign In
$22,075

+ taxes & licensing

Paul Sadlon Motors

705-726-1811

Contact Seller
2015 Lincoln MKZ

2015 Lincoln MKZ

Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lincoln MKZ

Hybrid

Location

Paul Sadlon Motors

550 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2

705-726-1811

Contact Seller

$22,075

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,215KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5078757
  • Stock #: 103476A
  • VIN: 3LN6L2LU8FR626265
Exterior Colour
White
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Mid-Size Cars

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paul Sadlon Motors

2014 Hyundai Tucson
 87,934 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
 56,239 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 12,753 KM
$85,000 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Paul Sadlon Motors

Paul Sadlon Motors

550 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-1811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory