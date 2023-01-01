$10,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GX PUSH BUTTON START!!
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GX PUSH BUTTON START!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
146,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1U72FM179610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
