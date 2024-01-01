$12,488+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
I Sport
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$12,488
+ taxes & licensing
136,737KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3MZBM1U72FM210239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 2652
- Mileage 136,737 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!
2015 MAZDA 3 I SPORT
Body Type: SEDAN
Engine: SKYACTIV-G 2.0L I4 155HP
Transmission: automatic
Doors: 4
Drive Type: FWD
Breaks: HYDRAULIC
Features:
Push-button start, hands-free phone, cruise control, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted controls, power windows, power mirrors, power door locks, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth auxiliary audio input, Bluetooth wireless data link, Aha internet radio app, 6 total speakers, daytime running lights, halogen headlights, approach lamps exterior entry lights, alarm anti-theft system, keyless entry multi-function remote, and a multi-function display.
Restraints: driver and front passenger front airbags with occupant sensing deactivation, front side airbags, and front and rear side curtain airbags with a rollover sensor.
Installed equipment: 1 one-touch windows, 4-wheel ABS, accessory hook storage, adjustable front headrests, adjustable rear headrests, air filtration, braking assist, cargo area light, child safety door locks, clock, cloth door trim, cloth upholstery, coolant temperature warning warnings and reminders, digital odometer, dual-tip exhaust, dual vanity mirrors, electronic brakeforce distribution, emergency interior trunk release, front assist handle, front console with armrest and storage center console, front cupholders, front reading lights, full wheel covers, height driver seat manual adjustments, hill holder control, inside spare tire mount location, LATCH system child seat anchors, manual day/night rearview mirror, manual folding side mirror adjustments, Mazda Connect infotainment, metallic-tone interior accents, occupant sensing passenger airbag deactivation, post-collision safety system impact sensor, power brakes, power steering, radio data system, rear window defogger, safety brake pedal system, split rear seat folding, stability control, steel wheels, tachometer gauge, tire pressure monitoring system, traction control, trip odometer, two 12V power outlet(s), urethane parking brake trim, urethane shift knob trim, urethane steering wheel trim, variable intermittent front wipers, and with read function electronic messaging assistance.
Purchase price: $12,499 plus HST and LICENSING
Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3000 km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim. If not certified, by Omvic regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Inc
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Cloth door trim
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
100 AMPS ALTERNATOR
14.0 STEERING RATIO
2.6 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AHA INTERNET RADIO APP
MAZDA CONNECT INFOTAINMENT
URETHANE PARKING BRAKE TRIM
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2015 Mazda MAZDA3