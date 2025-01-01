Menu
The 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van with its 2.1L turbo-diesel engine is a rolling party bus that blends rugged fun with a touch of luxury! Kicking out 161 horsepower and a beefy 265 lb-ft of torque, this van cruises with a peppy vibe, ready to haul up to 12 passengers or piles of gear with its cavernous interior—perfect for road trips or group adventures. Its tall, boxy frame rocks a sleek Mercedes grille and bold lines that scream confidence, while inside, you’ve got a lively setup with comfy seats, a simple infotainment system, and enough space to keep the good times flowing. Whether shuttling friends or tackling a cross-country haul, this Sprinter delivers a vibrant, go-big-or-go-home spirit with a dash of diesel-powered swagger! G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers cant. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why were known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customers individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - Weve Got Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

194,308 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 12 Passenger

12345489

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 12 Passenger

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,308KM
VIN WDZBE7DC4F5978049

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # F5978049
  • Mileage 194,308 KM

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Trailer Hitch

Power Locks

tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlamps

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Console
Cup Holder

Reclining Seats

Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
