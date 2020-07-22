Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

89,000 KM

$12,398

+ tax & licensing
$12,398

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LIMITED EDITION

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LIMITED EDITION

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,398

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5611236
  • Stock #: 00564
  • VIN: JA32U2FU3FU602071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to our Pre-owned car inventory! For more information, text us at 705-990-1407!

 

VEHICLE

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE Limited

 

HISTORY

Previously One Owner, No Accidents

 

WARRANTY

Balance of Mitsubishi Warranty:

10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty 

 

FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS

-Manual Transmission

-Steering Wheel Controls

-Bluetooth

-Heated Seats

-Spoiler

-Keyless Entry

 

FINANCING

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (ANY CREDIT SITUATION WELCOME)

You can also apply online by clicking the following link: https://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/credit-application/

 

TRADE-IN

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

