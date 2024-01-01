$6,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES HATCHBACK 5-SPEED MANUAL!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient compact car? Look no further than this 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES Hatchback 5-Speed Manual at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek gray hatchback boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth seats and a variety of features to enhance your driving experience. With its peppy 1.2L 3-cylinder engine and a smooth 5-speed manual transmission, you'll enjoy a fun and responsive ride. The Mirage also comes equipped with key safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, ensuring your peace of mind on the road.
This Mirage has been well-maintained and has only 128,200km on the odometer. It's ready for its next adventure and would make an excellent choice for first-time buyers, commuters, or anyone seeking a reliable and affordable vehicle.
