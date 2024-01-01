Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient compact car? Look no further than this 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES Hatchback 5-Speed Manual at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek gray hatchback boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth seats and a variety of features to enhance your driving experience. With its peppy 1.2L 3-cylinder engine and a smooth 5-speed manual transmission, youll enjoy a fun and responsive ride. The Mirage also comes equipped with key safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, ensuring your peace of mind on the road.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This Mirage has been well-maintained and has only 128,200km on the odometer. Its ready for its next adventure and would make an excellent choice for first-time buyers, commuters, or anyone seeking a reliable and affordable vehicle.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information call us today (705)797-1100</p>

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

128,200 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES HATCHBACK 5-SPEED MANUAL!!

11996811

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES HATCHBACK 5-SPEED MANUAL!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ML32A3HJ6FH042272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient compact car? Look no further than this 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES Hatchback 5-Speed Manual at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek gray hatchback boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth seats and a variety of features to enhance your driving experience. With its peppy 1.2L 3-cylinder engine and a smooth 5-speed manual transmission, you'll enjoy a fun and responsive ride. The Mirage also comes equipped with key safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, ensuring your peace of mind on the road.

This Mirage has been well-maintained and has only 128,200km on the odometer. It's ready for its next adventure and would make an excellent choice for first-time buyers, commuters, or anyone seeking a reliable and affordable vehicle.

For more information call us today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage