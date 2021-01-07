Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

79,600 KM

Details Description Features

$6,898

+ tax & licensing
$6,898

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,898

+ taxes & licensing

79,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6439348
  • Stock #: 00612
  • VIN: ML32A3HJ9FH035248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00612
  • Mileage 79,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to our Pre-owned car inventory! For more information, text us at 705-990-1407!

 

 

Peace of Mind WARRANTY

Balance of Mitsubishi Warranty:

10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty

 

Feature Highlights....

-Power Options

-Remote Starter

-Automatic Headlamps

-Auxiliary Audio Input

-Cloth Seats

 

Questions about Financing?

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (ANY CREDIT SITUATION WELCOME)

You can also apply online by clicking the following link: https://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/credit-application/

 

 

Do you have a trade?

Do you owe more than the trade is worth?

Let us know what we need to work with......!

 

CERTIFICATION

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

 

Barrie Mitsubishi is located on Mapleview Dr. in Barrie’s South end and serves as your Southern Ontario Mitsubishi Dealer. We are focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience which includes thoroughly trained Salespeople with unmatched product knowledge and product presentation skills.

If you’re in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle, you’ll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Barrie Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Mitsubishi RVR, Mitsubishi Mirage and Mitsubishi Mirage G4. We also deal in used cars of all makes and models, Honda, Toyota, VW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, GMC, Chevrolet, Subaru, Nissan, Chrysler, Ram and many more.

So if you are in the market for a New or Used, Sedan, Hatchback, 5 seater SUV, 7 Seater SUV, Van, Pick up truck, front-wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive, all-wheel drive or 4x4 then look no further, contact us to know the availability and we will give you the best of our services and prices.

Barrie Mitsubishi services: Simcoe County including Barrie, Orillia, Parrysound, Midland, Collingwood, Owen sound, Bracebridge, Alliston, Stayner, Bradford, Innisfil, Midhurst, Gravenhurst, The Blue Mountains, Huntsville GTA including, Newmarket, Brampton, Scarborough, Toronto Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, , Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Caledon, London and all areas of Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

