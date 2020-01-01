Menu
2015 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

Sale Price

$19,798

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,300KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4473204
  • Stock #: L0042A
  • VIN: 4A4AJ4AW4FE605798
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to Barrie Mitsubishi’s Pre-owned car inventory.
This vehicle will be sold CERTIFIED and here are few details, for more info or to set up a test drive text us at 705-990-1407
All in price! Taxes & Licensing extra.

**VEHICLE**
2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT All Wheel Drive


**HISTORY**
No Accidents, One Owner, Vehicle was a local trade.

**WARRANTY**
Balance of Mitsubishi’s Warranty:
10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty,
5 Years / 100,000 KM New Vehicle Limited Warranty &
5 Years / Unlimited Km Road Side Assistance.


**FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS**
-All Wheel Drive
-Heated Seats
-Cruise Control
-Power Options
………….…
Test-Drive it to find out more!


**FINANCING**
$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (Any Credit situation welcome)
You can also apply online, follow the link below and fill in the details:
http://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2
Contact us for personalized finance options that suits your needs!

**TRADE-IN**
Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with…!

**CERTIFICATION**
The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO)

Barrie Mitsubishi is located on Mapleview Dr. in Barrie’s South end and serves as your Southern Ontario Mitsubishi Dealer. We are focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience which includes thoroughly trained Sales people with unmatched product knowledge and product presentation skills.
If you’re in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle, you’ll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Barrie Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Mitsubishi RVR, Mitsubishi Mirage and Mitsubishi Mirage G4. We also deal in used cars of all makes and models, Honda, Toyota, VW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, GMC, Chevrolet, Subaru, Nissan, Chrysler, Ram and many more.
So if you are in the market for a New or Used, Sedan, Hatchback, 5 seater SUV, 7 Seater SUV, Van, Pick up truck, front wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive, all-wheel drive or 4x4 then look no further, contact us to know the availability and we will give you the best of our services and prices.
Barrie Mitsubishi services: Simcoe County including Barrie, Orillia, Parrysound, Midland, Collingwood, Owensound, Bracebridge, Alliston, Stayner, Bradford, Innisfil, Midhurst, Gravenhurst, The Blue Mountains, Huntsville GTA including, Newmarket, Brampton, Scarborough, Toronto Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, , Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Caledon, London and all areas of Ontario.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

