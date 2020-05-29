Menu
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

GT

GT

Location

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

  • Listing ID: 5168420
  • Stock #: L0089A
  • VIN: 4A4AJ4AW7FE604712
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to Barrie Mitsubishi’s Pre-owned car inventory.

This vehicle will be sold CERTIFIED and here are few details, for more info or to set up a test drive text us at 705-990-1407

All in price! Taxes & Licensing extra.

 

**VEHICLE**

2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT All Wheel Drive

**HISTORY**

No Accidents, One Owner.

**WARRANTY**

Balance of Mitsubishi’s Warranty:

10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty,

5 Years / 100,000 KM New Vehicle Limited Warranty &

5 Years / Unlimited Km Road Side Assistance.

 **FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS**

-All Wheel Drive

-Leather

-Heated Seats

-Cruise Control

-Power Options

-Panoramic Roof

-HID Headlights

-18inch Alloys

………….…

Test-Drive it to find out more!

 

 **FINANCING**

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (Any Credit situation welcome)

Contact us for personalized finance options that suits your needs!

 **TRADE-IN**

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with…!

 **CERTIFICATION**

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO)

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

