231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
705-733-9696
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Welcome to Barrie Mitsubishi’s Pre-owned car inventory.
This vehicle will be sold CERTIFIED and here are few details, for more info or to set up a test drive text us at 705-990-1407
All in price! Taxes & Licensing extra.
**VEHICLE**
2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT AWC
**HISTORY**
No Accidents, One Owner.
**WARRANTY**
Balance of Mitsubishi’s Warranty:
10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty,
5 Years / 100,000 KM New Vehicle Limited Warranty &
5 Years / Unlimited Km Road Side Assistance.
**FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS**
-All Wheel Drive
-Leather
-Heated Seats
-Cruise Control
-Power Options
-Panoramic Roof
-HID Headlights
-18" Alloys
………….…
Test-Drive it to find out more!
**FINANCING**
$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (Any Credit situation welcome)
Contact us for personalized finance options that suits your needs!
**TRADE-IN**
Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with…!
**CERTIFICATION**
The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8