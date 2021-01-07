Menu
2015 Nissan Micra

65,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

SV 5-SPEED MANUAL!!

SV 5-SPEED MANUAL!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6458775
  • Stock #: 2379E
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CPXFL217734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE MICRA HAS LOTS OF HEAD ROOM EVEN FOR THE REAR PASSENGERS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NEW TIRES, BLUETOOTH AND A REVERSE CAMERA. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
New Tires
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

