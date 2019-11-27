Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD ~Nav ~Cam ~Heated Leather ~Panoramic Roof

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,102KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4378386
  • Stock #: 209003A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3FC751643
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
***4 New Tires*** ***New Rotors Front & Rear***

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit for 45 years and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing, a Corrosion Free bay for rust proofing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated for 45 years, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership.
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

