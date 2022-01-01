2015 Nissan Versa Note

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 2 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8072164

8072164 Stock #: 2552E

2552E VIN: 3N1CE2CP4FL403562

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 89,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included

