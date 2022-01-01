Menu
2015 Nissan Versa Note

89,200 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

SL NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

89,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8072164
  • Stock #: 2552E
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP4FL403562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,200 KM

Vehicle Description

THE VERSA NOTE HAS TONS OF ROOM AND NAVIGATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX, BLUETOOTH, AND USB PORT. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

