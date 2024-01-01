Menu
Blue 2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4D Quad Cab Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!

2015 RAM 1500

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,009

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

SLT | REMOTE START | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!! |RECENT ARRIVAL|

2015 RAM 1500

SLT | REMOTE START | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!! |RECENT ARRIVAL|

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,009

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GG7FS763243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 37238BUJZ
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Blue 2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4D Quad Cab Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$12,009

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2015 RAM 1500