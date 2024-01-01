$12,009+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
SLT | REMOTE START | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!! |RECENT ARRIVAL|
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,009
+ taxes & licensing
230,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GG7FS763243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 37238BUJZ
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Blue 2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4D Quad Cab Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
2015 RAM 1500