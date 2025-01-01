2015 RAM 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers cant. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why were known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customers individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - Weve Got Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

2015 RAM 1500

251,279 KM

Details Description Features

$5,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 RAM 1500

ST Crew Cab 4x4 ~5.7L HEMI

Watch This Vehicle
12286617

2015 RAM 1500

ST Crew Cab 4x4 ~5.7L HEMI

Location

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

Contact Seller

$5,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
251,279KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT7FG549512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U26749
  • Mileage 251,279 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not
represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be
fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial
repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Safety

Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

Used 2015 RAM 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 ~5.7L HEMI for sale in Barrie, ON
2015 RAM 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 ~5.7L HEMI 251,279 KM $5,997 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus Titanium ~Nav ~Camera ~Heated Seats ~Alloys ~A/C for sale in Barrie, ON
2013 Ford Focus Titanium ~Nav ~Camera ~Heated Seats ~Alloys ~A/C 115,771 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD ~7-Passenger ~Nav ~Camera ~Leather for sale in Barrie, ON
2014 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD ~7-Passenger ~Nav ~Camera ~Leather 304,969 KM $5,997 + tax & lic

Email G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-728-XXXX

(click to show)

705-728-2422

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,997

+ taxes & licensing

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

705-728-2422

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500