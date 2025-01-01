$17,995+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
ST HARD TONNEAU COVER/RUNNING BOARDS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 142,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's a fantastic opportunity to own a rugged and reliable pickup truck! Eckert Auto Sales is proud to present this well-maintained 2015 RAM 1500 ST, ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way. This sturdy 4-wheel drive pickup is finished in a sleek gray exterior, complemented by a comfortable gray interior. With 142,600km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 is just getting started and is ready to serve you well for years to come.
Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 5.7L V8 engine, providing plenty of muscle for towing, hauling, or simply cruising down the highway. This RAM 1500 ST is equipped with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making every drive a breeze. This truck is a 4-door pickup, making it the perfect choice for work and family with running boards, hard tonneau cover.
Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and check it out for yourself. For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
