Heres a fantastic opportunity to own a rugged and reliable pickup truck! Eckert Auto Sales is proud to present this well-maintained 2015 RAM 1500 ST, ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way. This sturdy 4-wheel drive pickup is finished in a sleek gray exterior, complemented by a comfortable gray interior. With 142,600km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 is just getting started and is ready to serve you well for years to come.

Under the hood, youll find a powerful 5.7L V8 engine, providing plenty of muscle for towing, hauling, or simply cruising down the highway. This RAM 1500 ST is equipped with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making every drive a breeze. This truck is a 4-door pickup, making it the perfect choice for work and family with running boards, hard tonneau cover.

Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and check it out for yourself. For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2015 RAM 1500

142,600 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
ST HARD TONNEAU COVER/RUNNING BOARDS!!

12551870

ST HARD TONNEAU COVER/RUNNING BOARDS!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT4FG549838

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 142,600 KM

Here's a fantastic opportunity to own a rugged and reliable pickup truck! Eckert Auto Sales is proud to present this well-maintained 2015 RAM 1500 ST, ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way. This sturdy 4-wheel drive pickup is finished in a sleek gray exterior, complemented by a comfortable gray interior. With 142,600km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 is just getting started and is ready to serve you well for years to come.

Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 5.7L V8 engine, providing plenty of muscle for towing, hauling, or simply cruising down the highway. This RAM 1500 ST is equipped with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making every drive a breeze. This truck is a 4-door pickup, making it the perfect choice for work and family with running boards, hard tonneau cover.

Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and check it out for yourself. For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Hard Tonneau cover
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
AUX
LINEX SPRAY IN BOXLINER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

