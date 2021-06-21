Menu
2015 RAM 1500

87,119 KM

Details Description Features

$30,987

+ tax & licensing
Car Central

647-618-4646

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SLT | 4X4 | HEMI |

2015 RAM 1500

SLT | 4X4 | HEMI |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

87,119KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7513869
  • Stock #: 585083
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT4FS585083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,119 KM

Vehicle Description

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

