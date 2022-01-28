Menu
2015 RAM 1500

137,100 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

ST CREW CAB 5.7L HEMI!!

2015 RAM 1500

ST CREW CAB 5.7L HEMI!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8263215
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT7FG578303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 137,100 KM

Vehicle Description

THE RAM 1500 ST IS A CREW CAB, TONS OF ROOM FOR PASSENGERS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH RUNNING BOARDS, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
