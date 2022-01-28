$26,995+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
ST CREW CAB 5.7L HEMI!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
137,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8263215
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT7FG578303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 137,100 KM
Vehicle Description
THE RAM 1500 ST IS A CREW CAB, TONS OF ROOM FOR PASSENGERS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH RUNNING BOARDS, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
