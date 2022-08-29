$18,995+ tax & licensing
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
ST REGULAR CAB/8 FOOT BOX!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
157,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9205864
- Stock #: 2674E
- VIN: 3C6JR7DT0FG607860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 157,800 KM
Vehicle Description
THE RAM REGULAR CAB HAS A 5.7L HEMI ENGINE AND AN EIGHT FOOT BOX FOR ALL OF YOUR CARGO NEEDS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BOXLINER, AUX AND A REAR SLIDING WINDOW. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1