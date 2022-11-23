2015 RAM 1500

$22,986 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 6 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9391969

9391969 Stock #: 28399U

28399U VIN: 3C6JR6AG8FG624925

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 28399U

Mileage 33,673 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4X2 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.