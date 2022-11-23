$22,986+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,986
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$22,986
+ taxes & licensing
33,673KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9391969
- Stock #: 28399U
- VIN: 3C6JR6AG8FG624925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 28399U
- Mileage 33,673 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4X2
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3