2015 RAM 2500

SLT

2015 RAM 2500

SLT

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,896KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4613349
  • Stock #: FG694741
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL7FG694741
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • outside temp display
  • DRL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

