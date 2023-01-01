2015 RAM ProMaster

Menu
"This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers cant. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why were known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customers individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - Weve Got Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

2015 RAM ProMaster

314,084 KM

$7,997

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon SLT

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon SLT

Location

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$7,997

+ taxes & licensing

314,084KM
Used
VIN ZFBERFDT8F6A39191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quartz Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U26006
  • Mileage 314,084 KM

Vehicle Description

"This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not
represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be
fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial
repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

$7,997

+ taxes & licensing

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

705-728-2422

2015 RAM ProMaster