Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM ProMaster

102,499 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

Contact Seller
2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Cargo Van SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Cargo Van SLT

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

  1. 8675168
  2. 8675168
  3. 8675168
  4. 8675168
  5. 8675168
  6. 8675168
  7. 8675168
  8. 8675168
  9. 8675168
  10. 8675168
  11. 8675168
  12. 8675168
  13. 8675168
  14. 8675168
  15. 8675168
  16. 8675168
  17. 8675168
  18. 8675168
Contact Seller

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

102,499KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8675168
  • Stock #: 2295
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT8F6950411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2295
  • Mileage 102,499 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY IT CERTIFIED!! WARRANTY INCL!! FINANCING!!

2015 RAM PROMASTER CITY CARGO VAN SLT
Body Type: MINI-VAN
Body Sub Type: CARGO
Displacement: 2.4
Doors: 4
Drive Type: FWD

FEATURES:
CRUISE CONTROL, TILT/ TELESCOPIC STEERING, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, RACKING INCLUDED, AND MUCH MORE!!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $25,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.
ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE A FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre

2015 Chevrolet Color...
 208,340 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 115,444 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit Co...
 165,333 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

Call Dealer

705-721-XXXX

(click to show)

705-721-1341

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory