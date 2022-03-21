$25,888+ tax & licensing
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM ProMaster
City Cargo Van SLT
Location
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
102,499KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8675168
- VIN: ZFBERFDT8F6950411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 102,499 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 RAM PROMASTER CITY CARGO VAN SLT
Body Type: MINI-VAN
Body Sub Type: CARGO
Displacement: 2.4
Doors: 4
Drive Type: FWD
FEATURES:
CRUISE CONTROL, TILT/ TELESCOPIC STEERING, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, RACKING INCLUDED, AND MUCH MORE!!
CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!
GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%
BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $25,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.
ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE A FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!!!
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY
Vehicle Features
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5