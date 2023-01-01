2015 Subaru Forester...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 4 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10139427

10139427 Stock #: 2780E

2780E VIN: JF2SJCBC6FH425684

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 115,400 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.