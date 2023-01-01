Menu
2015 Subaru Forester

115,400 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

i TONS OF ROOM!!

2015 Subaru Forester

i TONS OF ROOM!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139427
  • Stock #: 2780E
  • VIN: JF2SJCBC6FH425684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,400 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE THIS SUBARU TO THE COTTAGE OR GO OFF ROAD CAMPING IN THIS SPACIOUS ALL WHEEL DRIVE VEHILCE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

