$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2015 Subaru Forester
2015 Subaru Forester
i TONS OF ROOM!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
115,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10139427
- Stock #: 2780E
- VIN: JF2SJCBC6FH425684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,400 KM
Vehicle Description
TAKE THIS SUBARU TO THE COTTAGE OR GO OFF ROAD CAMPING IN THIS SPACIOUS ALL WHEEL DRIVE VEHILCE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1