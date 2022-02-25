Menu
2015 Subaru WRX

156,794 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2015 Subaru WRX

2015 Subaru WRX

STI

2015 Subaru WRX

STI

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

156,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8283789
  Stock #: 2210
  VIN: JF1VA2K62F9801765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2210
  • Mileage 156,794 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY IT CERTIFIED!! WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!

2015 SUBARU WRX STI
BODY TYPE: SEDAN
ENGINE: 2.5L H4 DOHC 16V
DOORS: 4
DRIVE TYPE: AWD

FEATURES:
CRUISE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, TILT/ TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEELS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS. POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/ FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, DUEL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR FOLDING SEATS, REAR SPOILER, TACHOMETER, KEYLESS ENTRY,

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $29,999 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Anti-Theft
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD
Dual Climate Control
Air Condition
Certified
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Bluetooth Hands Free

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

