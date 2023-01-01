$17,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2015 Toyota Corolla
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
90,471KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10080498
- Stock #: 2471
- VIN: 2T1BURHE3FC393976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2471
- Mileage 90,471 KM
Vehicle Description
GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING
Key Features:
Year: 2015
Make: Toyota
Model: Corolla LE
Mileage: 90,471 km
Transmission: Automatic
Exterior Color: Silver
Interior Color: Black
Certification: Certified Pre-Owned
Warranty: Included
Condition: Meticulously maintained and in excellent condition
Why choose our 2015 Toyota Corolla LE?
Certified Pre-Owned: Rest easy knowing that our Corolla LE has undergone a rigorous inspection process to meet Toyota's high standards of quality and reliability. It's like buying a new car with additional savings.
Warranty Included: Drive with confidence, as this Corolla LE comes with a warranty that provides coverage for certain repairs and services. Enjoy added peace of mind knowing that you're protected.
Sleek and Timeless Design: The Corolla LE exudes elegance with its silver exterior and black interior combination. Its sleek lines and stylish profile make a statement wherever you go.
Comfortable and Spacious: Step inside the Corolla LE's well-designed interior and experience the comfort of the black upholstery. Enjoy ample legroom, supportive seating, and convenient features that enhance your driving experience.
Smooth and Efficient Performance: Powered by an efficient engine, the Corolla LE delivers a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency. The automatic transmission ensures smooth gear shifts, making every drive a pleasure.
Advanced Safety Features: Toyota prioritizes your safety, and the Corolla LE is equipped with a range of advanced safety features to provide peace of mind. Drive with confidence, knowing that you and your passengers are well-protected.
FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LIMITED SUPERIOR WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !! FREE WARRANTY HAS A $1,000 PER CLAIM LIMIT. UPGRADED TERM AND CLAIM LIMITS AVAILABLE
BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $17888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive and make this 2015 Toyota Corolla LE yours. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a certified and warranty-covered vehicle with low mileage!
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ON L4N9W5
Call: (705)721-1341
Email:info@swcarsales.ca
Visit our website: WWW.SWCARSALES.CA
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Black window trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Rear struts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
3.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 24 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
17.8 STEERING RATIO
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
PASSENGER FRONT SEAT CUSHION AIRBAGS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5