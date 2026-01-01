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Compact Cars, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 1.5 L/91

2015 Toyota Prius

194,869 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Toyota Prius

C

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14290529

2015 Toyota Prius

C

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
194,869KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKDTB30F1094423

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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705-702-XXXX

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705-702-5069

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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2015 Toyota Prius