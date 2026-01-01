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2015 Toyota Prius
C
2015 Toyota Prius
C
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
194,869KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKDTB30F1094423
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,869 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 1.5 L/91
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Navigation System
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Led Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2015 Toyota Prius