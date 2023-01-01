$23,995+ tax & licensing
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma
4WD 6-SPEED MANUAL!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
168,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10362333
- Stock #: 2811E
- VIN: 5TFUU4EN0FX111617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,300 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS TACOMA 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION WITH CUSTOM GRILL WITH LIGHTS AND A FRONT LIGHT BAR FOR YOUR OFF ROAD FUN!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, BOXLINER AND RUNNING BOARDS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
