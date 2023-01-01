Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

168,300 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

4WD 6-SPEED MANUAL!!

Location

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

168,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10362333
  • Stock #: 2811E
  • VIN: 5TFUU4EN0FX111617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,300 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS TACOMA  6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION WITH CUSTOM GRILL WITH LIGHTS AND A FRONT LIGHT BAR FOR YOUR OFF ROAD FUN!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, BOXLINER AND RUNNING BOARDS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

