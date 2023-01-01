$24,999+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford
2015 Toyota Tacoma
V6 INCOMING UNIT | 4X4 | CLOTH BUCKETS | REAR CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY |
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
173,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9639211
- Stock #: X0905A
- VIN: 5TFMU4FNXFX027108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 173,800 KM
Vehicle Description
4 Wheel Drive
Cloth Bucket Seats
Rear Camera
Keyless Entry
V6 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V VVT-i
4WD, 16" Styled Steel Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player, Regular Ride Suspension, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Barrie Ford
