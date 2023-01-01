Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

173,800 KM

Details

Barrie Ford

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2015 Toyota Tacoma

V6 INCOMING UNIT | 4X4 | CLOTH BUCKETS | REAR CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY |

2015 Toyota Tacoma

V6 INCOMING UNIT | 4X4 | CLOTH BUCKETS | REAR CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

173,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639211
  • Stock #: X0905A
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FNXFX027108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X0905A
  • Mileage 173,800 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT. THIS TRUCK HAS YET TO ARRIVE ON OUR LOT



4 Wheel Drive

Cloth Bucket Seats

Rear Camera

Keyless Entry



V6 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V VVT-i

4WD, 16" Styled Steel Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player, Regular Ride Suspension, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic


