Cruise down the streets in style with this pristine 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Comfortline, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This iconic coupe, painted in a timeless white, offers a head-turning design and a fun-to-drive experience. With its sleek lines and unmistakable silhouette, youre sure to make a statement wherever you go. Inside, youll find a sophisticated black leather interior that complements the Beetles classic charm. This beauty has 169,400km on the odometer.

Under the hood, this Beetle is powered by a responsive 1.8L turbo 4-cylinder engine, providing a perfect balance of performance and fuel efficiency. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience, ideal for both city commutes and weekend getaways. The front-wheel-drive configuration ensures confident handling in various road conditions. This is more than just a car; its a lifestyle, offering a blend of retro cool and modern technology.

Here are some of the fantastic features youll love:

Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling.
Leather Interior: Experience luxurious comfort and a touch of elegance.
Iconic Design: Stand out from the crowd with the Beetles instantly recognizable shape.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving in all conditions.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

169,400 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

169,400KM
VIN 3VWJ07AT6FM633479

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 169,400 KM

Cruise down the streets in style with this pristine 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Comfortline, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This iconic coupe, painted in a timeless white, offers a head-turning design and a fun-to-drive experience. With its sleek lines and unmistakable silhouette, you're sure to make a statement wherever you go. Inside, you'll find a sophisticated black leather interior that complements the Beetle's classic charm. This beauty has 169,400km on the odometer.

Under the hood, this Beetle is powered by a responsive 1.8L turbo 4-cylinder engine, providing a perfect balance of performance and fuel efficiency. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience, ideal for both city commutes and weekend getaways. The front-wheel-drive configuration ensures confident handling in various road conditions. This is more than just a car; it's a lifestyle, offering a blend of retro cool and modern technology.

Here are some of the fantastic features you'll love:

  • Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling.
  • Leather Interior: Experience luxurious comfort and a touch of elegance.
  • Iconic Design: Stand out from the crowd with the Beetle's instantly recognizable shape.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving in all conditions.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
