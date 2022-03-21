$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Comfortline
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
194,365KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7