2015 Volkswagen Jetta

138,500 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline 2 SETS OF TIRES!!

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline 2 SETS OF TIRES!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7981650
  • Stock #: 2517E
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ7FM210536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,500 KM

Vehicle Description

THE JETTA IS A SPACIOUSLY SIZED COMPACT SEDAN WITH JUST ENOUGH PERSONALITY TO FAVORABLY DIFFERENTIATE IT FROM THE ECONOMY CAR PACK!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, IPOD AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
