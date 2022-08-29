$21,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Volvo S60
T6 Premier Plus
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
80,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9264193
- Stock #: 2399
- VIN: YV1902TC4F2305422
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE!!!
2015 VOLVO S60 T6 PREMIER PLUS
BODY TYPE: SEDAN
ENGINE 3.0L
DOORS: 4
DRIVE TYPE: AWD
FEATURES:
BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT AND REAR LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TILT/ TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, DRIVERS SEAT MEMORY POSITIONING POWER SUNROOF, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, AND SO MUCH MORE !!!!
CARFAX PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE.
FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !! FREE WARRANTY HAS A $1,000 PER CLAIM LIMIT. UPGRADED TERM AND CLAIM LIMITS AVAILABLE
GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING
BUY IT FOR ONLY - $21,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .
WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
