2015 Volvo S60

$21,888 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 8 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9264193

9264193 Stock #: 2399

2399 VIN: YV1902TC4F2305422

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2399

Mileage 80,821 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.