Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volvo S60

80,821 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

Contact Seller
2015 Volvo S60

2015 Volvo S60

T6 Premier Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volvo S60

T6 Premier Plus

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

  1. 9264193
  2. 9264193
  3. 9264193
  4. 9264193
  5. 9264193
  6. 9264193
  7. 9264193
  8. 9264193
  9. 9264193
  10. 9264193
  11. 9264193
  12. 9264193
  13. 9264193
  14. 9264193
  15. 9264193
  16. 9264193
  17. 9264193
  18. 9264193
  19. 9264193
  20. 9264193
Contact Seller

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

80,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9264193
  • Stock #: 2399
  • VIN: YV1902TC4F2305422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2399
  • Mileage 80,821 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY IT CERTIFIED!! WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING!!
LOW MILEAGE!!!

2015 VOLVO S60 T6 PREMIER PLUS
BODY TYPE: SEDAN
ENGINE 3.0L
DOORS: 4
DRIVE TYPE: AWD

FEATURES:
BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT AND REAR LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TILT/ TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, DRIVERS SEAT MEMORY POSITIONING POWER SUNROOF, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, AND SO MUCH MORE !!!!

CARFAX PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE.

FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !! FREE WARRANTY HAS A $1,000 PER CLAIM LIMIT. UPGRADED TERM AND CLAIM LIMITS AVAILABLE

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $21,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre

2015 Volvo S60 T6 Pr...
 80,821 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 125,475 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 129,886 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

Call Dealer

705-721-XXXX

(click to show)

705-721-1341

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory