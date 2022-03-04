Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volvo XC60

115,850 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2015 Volvo XC60

2015 Volvo XC60

T5

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volvo XC60

T5

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 8526947
  2. 8526947
  3. 8526947
  4. 8526947
  5. 8526947
  6. 8526947
  7. 8526947
  8. 8526947
  9. 8526947
  10. 8526947
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8526947
  • Stock #: 7404
  • VIN: YV4612RJ8F2628090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 7404
  • Mileage 115,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2021 Ford F-150
6,985 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Volvo XC60 T5
 115,850 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Evoq...
 45,001 KM
$50,751 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory