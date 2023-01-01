Menu
<p>THE AUDI A3 HAS A VERY ELEGANT AND SPORTING LOOK. IT IS BLESSED WITH THE 1.8L TURBO ENGINE WHICH GOES FROM 0-100KMS IN 7 SECONDS WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2016 Audi A3

134,200 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A3

1.8T Progressiv LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

2016 Audi A3

1.8T Progressiv LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUC7GFF6G1020752

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,200 KM

THE AUDI A3 HAS A VERY ELEGANT AND SPORTING LOOK. IT IS BLESSED WITH THE 1.8L TURBO ENGINE WHICH GOES FROM 0-100KMS IN 7 SECONDS WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

