<p>THE AUDI A3 HAS A VERY ELEGANT AND SPORTING LOOK. IT IS BLESSED WITH THE 1.8L TURBO ENGINE WHICH GOES FROM 0-100KMS IN 7 SECONDS WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND USB PORTS. IT IS CHAULKED FULL OF SAFETY FEATURES SUCH AS ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, AIR BAGS ALL AROUND INCLUDES KNEE AND TRACTION CONTROL. EASY TO PARK WITH THE FULL SCREEN REVERSE CAMERA TO SEE THOSE HIDDEN OBJECTS SUCH AS YOUR CHILDS BIKE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING  (705)797-1100.</p>

2016 Audi A3

134,200 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A3

1.8T Progressiv LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

2016 Audi A3

1.8T Progressiv LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUC7GFF6G1020756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Audi A3