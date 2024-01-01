Menu
THE AUDI A3 HAS A VERY ELEGANT AND SPORTING LOOK. IT IS BLESSED WITH THE 1.8L TURBO ENGINE WHICH GOES FROM 0-100KMS IN 7 SECONDS WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND USB PORTS. IT IS CHAULKED FULL OF SAFETY FEATURES SUCH AS ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, AIR BAGS ALL AROUND INCLUDES KNEE AND TRACTION CONTROL. EASY TO PARK WITH THE FULL SCREEN REVERSE CAMERA TO SEE THOSE HIDDEN OBJECTS SUCH AS YOUR CHILDS BIKE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.

2016 Audi A3
1.8T Progressiv SUNROOF/PUSH BUTTON START!!
134,200 KM
$18,995 + tax & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN WAUC7GFF6G1020758

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,200 KM

Vehicle Description

THE AUDI A3 HAS A VERY ELEGANT AND SPORTING LOOK. IT IS BLESSED WITH THE 1.8L TURBO ENGINE WHICH GOES FROM 0-100KMS IN 7 SECONDS WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND USB PORTS. IT IS CHAULKED FULL OF SAFETY FEATURES SUCH AS ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, AIR BAGS ALL AROUND INCLUDES KNEE AND TRACTION CONTROL. EASY TO PARK WITH THE FULL SCREEN REVERSE CAMERA TO SEE THOSE HIDDEN OBJECTS SUCH AS YOUR CHILD'S BIKE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

2016 Audi A3